City appoints new Police Chief

Miamisburg — The City of Miamisburg has appointed a new Police Chief.

The City of Miamisburg announced Friday that Miamisburg native Michael Brem has been appointed as the new chief of police.

Brem started his career in 1993 as a corrections officer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently a captain with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assigned to Washington Township.

Brem also worked as an Assistant Community Services Division Commander with Jefferson Township, Organized Crime Supervisor, and Regional Training Center Supervisor all with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to the City of Miamisburg.

Miamisburg City Manager Keith Johnson said this was a regional search for the next police chief.

“We were looking for a proven leader and he (Brem) was an impressive hire,” Johnson said. “I believe he has met and exceeded all the areas we were looking to address. He was undoubtedly the candidate and will be a great addition to the Miamisburg Police Department, City Staff, and the community.”

Brem will replace Police Chief John Sedlak who plans to retire later this year.

