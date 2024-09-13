‘It’s awesome;’ New hotel in the works for downtown Dayton area

DAYTON — A new hotel plans to fill the space of the former Crowne Plaza at the Dayton Convention Center.

The Bright Hotel, a Florida-based hotel management company, is planning its fifth project in downtown Dayton.

According to its website, the property will provide modern hospitality with self-check-in, digital hotel keys, and a virtual concierge.

Dayton residents say this hotel is needed, especially with the crowds that sports bring in.

“They should bring more businesses in Dayton because there’s not a lot of businesses. Usually, they got a lot of businesses in Cincinnati and Columbus but here... They don’t really have much here,” one resident said.

