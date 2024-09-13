Threat forces evacuation, closure of at least 3 Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD — Another threat is impacting students in Springfield.

A day after a bomb threat caused city hall and several other buildings, including Fulton Elementary School, to evacuate, another threat has been reported and at least three schools in the Springfield City School District are being impacted.

The email threat was sent to local media outlets, including WHIO-TV.

A district spokesperson said that Perrin Woods and Snowhill Elementary students were evacuated to an alternate location Friday morning after receiving information from the Springfield Police Division.

“The District is in the process of a controlled release to dismiss students to their parents,” the spokesperson said.

In addition to that, Roosevelt Middle School was closed before the beginning of the school day “in relation to the information received from the (Springfield Police Division).”

