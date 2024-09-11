Ohio city declares water emergency, residents could face legal trouble for non-essential water use

HILLSBORO — An Ohio city has issued a water emergency making it “unlawful” for residents to use water for certain purposes.
The City of Hillsboro issued a Phase II Water Emergency on Sept. 10.
Residents are prohibited from using city water for the following purposes:
- Watering lawns, flowers, trees, shrubs, or gardens
- Washing parking lots, driveways, or sidewalks
- Cleaning motor vehicles, unless done at a high-pressure pay car wash facility
- Filling swimming pools or fountains
- Any other non-essential water use
A resident caught using water for these purposes could face a minor misdemeanor, according to the city.
