Ohio city declares water emergency, residents could face legal trouble for non-essential water use

HILLSBORO — An Ohio city has issued a water emergency making it “unlawful” for residents to use water for certain purposes.

The City of Hillsboro issued a Phase II Water Emergency on Sept. 10.

Residents are prohibited from using city water for the following purposes:

Watering lawns, flowers, trees, shrubs, or gardens

Washing parking lots, driveways, or sidewalks

Cleaning motor vehicles, unless done at a high-pressure pay car wash facility

Filling swimming pools or fountains

Any other non-essential water use

A resident caught using water for these purposes could face a minor misdemeanor, according to the city.

