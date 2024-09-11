Video shows an Ohio woman accused of killing and eating a cat; she’s not an immigrant

CANTON — New police body camera footage has been released of an Ohio woman being arrested after allegedly eating a cat.

As News Center 7 previously reported, some people on social media claimed a case of an immigrant eating peoples’ pets was caught on police body camera in Springfield. That video was actually from Canton, over two hours away from Springfield in Northeast Ohio.

The suspect in the video was 27-year-old Alexis Ferrell of Canton, who Canton police arrested on Friday, Aug. 16.

She was charged in Stark County, accused of killing a cat and eating the animal in front of several people.

Ferrell is not Haitian. She was born in Ohio and graduated from Canton’s McKinley High School in 2015, according to public records and newspaper reports the Associated Press reviewed.

Former President Trump also brought up claims immigrants were eating pets in Springfield during Tuesday’s Presidential Debate.

News Center 7 previously reported Springfield city leaders were debunking rumors that Haitian immigrants were eating pets. They sent us the following statement:

“In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community. Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic.” — Karen Graves, Springfield Strategic Engagement Manager

An influx of immigrants adding to the population has strained resources in Springfield, according to city leaders. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional state help on Tuesday.

Ferrell was charged with Prohibitions concerning companion animal, Cruelty to animals, and Disorderly conduct, WKYC reported.

She was booked into the Stark County Jail.

