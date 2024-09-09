Immigration surge in Springfield grabs attention of Ohio Attorney General

SPRINGFIELD — News Center 7 has seen the topics on the number of immigrants in Springfield dominate recent city commission meetings at City Hall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Join News Center 7′s John Bedell as he talks to Yost about what he’s directing his office to do to help stop or control the increase today beginning on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Now, from what Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told News Center 7′s John Bedell, it could move into a courtroom.

The city has been dealing with a population increase over the last several years – primarily according to the city, due to a surge in Haitian immigrants.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



