Coroner ID’s woman killed in Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD — The woman killed in a crash in Trotwood Saturday evening has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Monday as 33-year-old Lakeisha Brown.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood police and medics were called to a crash at State Route 49 and Free Pike at approximately 8:11 p.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene.

iWitness 7 video showed multiple police cruisers blocking off the intersection.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved in this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

