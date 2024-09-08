64-year-old man dies days after fight near Kroger in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A man is dead after a fight outside a grocery store in Ohio, our media partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

On Friday, Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the Kroger in the 1300 block of North High Street on reports of two men fighting.

Upon arrival, officers found Timothy Davis, 64, suffering from serious head injuries. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died on Sunday.

Adrian Ashley, 46, was arrested on scene and is now facing a murder charge, WBNS-10 reported.

Witnesses told police that after Davis was unresponsive, Ashley hit him in the head with a skateboard several times, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Police believe several witnesses recorded the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

