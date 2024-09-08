Police investigating crash at busy intersection in Montgomery Co.

TROTWOOD — Police are responding to a crash with possible injuries in Trotwood, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Trotwood police and medics were called to a crash at State Route 49 and Free Pike at approximately 8:11 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



