44-year-old man dead after crash involving semi-truck

MERCER COUNTY — A 44-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Mercer County Saturday morning, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a crash at State Route 49 and State Route 707 in Blackcreek Township at 10:40 a.m.

An investigation found that Kenneth Edwards, 44, of Decatur, Indiana was driving an SUV eastbound on SR-707 and a 61-year-old man from Louisiana was driving a semi-truck southbound on SR-49.

According to Grey, Edwards ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit the semi-truck on the passenger side.

Edwards was pronounced dead on scene. It is unclear if the driver of the semi-truck was injured.

Grey said this crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

