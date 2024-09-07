44-year-old man dead after crash involving semi-truck

MERCER COUNTY — A 44-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Mercer County Saturday morning, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a crash at State Route 49 and State Route 707 in Blackcreek Township at 10:40 a.m.
An investigation found that Kenneth Edwards, 44, of Decatur, Indiana was driving an SUV eastbound on SR-707 and a 61-year-old man from Louisiana was driving a semi-truck southbound on SR-49.
According to Grey, Edwards ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit the semi-truck on the passenger side.
Edwards was pronounced dead on scene. It is unclear if the driver of the semi-truck was injured.
Grey said this crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
