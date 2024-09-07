Motorcyclist hurt in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISION TWP. — One person was hurt in a crash in Harrison Twp. on Saturday.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a truck, was reported at 12:54 p.m. at the intersection of N. Dixie and Neva Drives.

Investigators on the scene told News Center 7 this crash happened when the motorcyclist ran a red light on N. Dixie Drive and hit a truck that was turning onto N. Dixie Drive from Neva Drive.

The motorcyclist was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

