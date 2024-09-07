‘It’s been a good ride;’ Moeller Brew Barn closing area location

TROY — Moeller Brew Barn is closing its Troy location today.

Owners took to social media on Friday to announce the location on W. Main Street would be closing today, Sept. 7.

“Cheers to a run of 5 years! It’s been a good ride, but like all of them, this one has to come to an end. Saturday, September 7th will be our last day of operation as Moeller Brew Barn in Troy,” the post read.

They thanked the staff, both past and present, and the community for their support over the last five years.

“Remember to support your local brewery, winery, distillery, restaurant, tavern or pub. Because when it’s gone, it’s gone,” owners wrote.

The announcement comes a year after it closed its location in Monroe.

Moeller Brew Barn’s locations in Dayton and Maria Stein will remain open.

