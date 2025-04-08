Former MLB pitcher, World Series champ among those killed in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Dozens of people are dead, including a former MLB pitcher, after a roof collapsed at a Dominican Republic nightclub.

Another 160 were hurt in the collapse.

Among the victims at the one-story Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo were politicians and athletes who were there for a merengue concert.

Search crews are still pulling people from the rubble more than 12 hours after the roof came down on them.

MLB Pitcher Octavio Dotel was among those killed, according to posts from his former teams, the Houston Astros and New York Mets.

The sister of Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz also died in the collapse. Nelsy Cruz was the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi. She called Dominican President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m., telling him that she was trapped. She died at a hospital after being removed from the wreckage.

Jet Set representatives issued a statement saying that they’re cooperating with the authorities but that “The loss of human life leaves us in a state of deep pain and dismay.”

Abinader posted to X, " All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."

