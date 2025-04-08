Man dies after car plunges 12 feet off parking platform

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 77-year-old man died after being trapped inside a car that plunged 12 feet from a parking structure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This happened on Sunday in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, according to our sister station KIRO.

TRENDING STORIES:

Around 9 a.m., Seattle Police and Fire responded to reports of a car that had gone over a cement parking bumper and landed upside down on a patio of an apartment complex near 1st Avenue Northeast and Valley Street.

The man was found trapped inside the Subaru Outback. He was pulled out and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police told KIRO they are investigating what caused the car to go over the cement parking bumper and land upside down.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group