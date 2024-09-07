Nearly 30 birds removed from suspected Ohio cockfighting ring

ELYRIA, Ohio — Nearly 30 birds were removed from a suspected cockfighting ring in Elyria.

The Friendship Animal Protective League (FAPL) removed dozens of animals from a suspected cockfighting operation, CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reported.

The FAPL told Cleveland 19, humane agents searched an Elyria home they suspected of operating a cockfighting ring.

27 birds and cockfighting paraphernalia were removed from the home.

Some birds were uninjured while some were severely injured, according to the FAPL.

11 dogs were also removed from the property, though the FAPL believes they are unrelated to the cockfighting operation.

The FAPL is providing medical care to the birds and seeking sanctuary placement and adoptive homes for all of them.

Suspect information has not been released, but the FAPL said they will release more information when suspects have been charged.

