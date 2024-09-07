UD planning to cut some faculty, graduate programs as university sees fewer students

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced it will be making some cuts to avoid a budget deficit.

In a letter sent out to staff and faculty, UD leaders said as it sees fewer students it must also have fewer employees.

“While we have reduced our employee count through natural attrition and incentives, further action is necessary. Deferring these decisions puts our mission at risk and only results in larger reductions later, impacting more faculty and staff,” the letter states.

The university said some faculty (formerly referred to as non-tenure track faculty) contracts will not be renewed for the 2025-2026 academic school years.

The number of faculty to be cut is not known yet but UD said it will notify those impacted by March 15.

Per the recommendation of graduate academic affairs, UD will also be discontinuing or consolidating some graduate programs.

This includes 20 master’s programs with an average of four or fewer students and three doctoral programs with an average of fewer than one student.

“These decisions and changes are difficult, but must be implemented now to avoid a budget deficit and the harm to our mission any such deficit would cause. We remain committed to keeping you informed in the coming months and managing these transitions with as much advance notice, support and care as possible,” the letter states.

UD said is adapting to a “dramatically changed” higher education environment and working to support students as it becomes a smaller institution.

