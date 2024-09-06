Online threat sparks increased police presence at local school district

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple Clark County School districts are actively monitoring an online threat directed at “middle schools in Springfield.”

A post circulating social media reportedly references threats of a school shooting targeting middle schools in Springfield.

The Safety Operations Manager and other District leadership of Springfield City Schools confirmed that the district is aware of the threat.

“It appears that multiple school districts in Clark County are actively monitoring the online threat that was directed at ‘middle schools in Springfield’,” the district said.

According to the district, the threat is circulating statewide and impacting other Springfield school districts across Ohio.

The Springfield Police Division does not consider the threat credible at this time.

“However, to ensure the safety of our students and staff, the SPD plans to increase its presence at Springfield City School District buildings today,” the district said.

Another Ohio district closed on Thursday after a social media threat. Mount Healthy South Elementary School posted the announcement on social media

