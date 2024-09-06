1 injured after car goes over embankment on US 35 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — One person is injured after a car went over an embankment on US 35 in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 5 a.m. crews responded to US 35 westbound near North Fairfield Rd on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The US 35 Westbound lanes were shut down while crews investigated the crash, according to Beavercreek dispatch.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a car that was on it’s top.

A Beavercreek Fire Department official told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that one vehicle was involved in the crash.

According to the official the car went over the embankment.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The right shoulder is blocked but both lanes are open and traffic is moving.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



