CareFlight transports 55-year-old man to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight transported a 55-year-old man to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Thursday night.

Deputies and medics responded at 11:47 p.m. to State Route 571 and Hogpath Road on initial reports of an injury crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2019 Honda Civic was traveling east on Hogpath Road at State Route 571 when a 25-year-old woman failed the right of way from a stop sign.

The Civic hit a 2008 Pontiac Torrent going northwest on State Route 751.

Medics treated a 55-year-old Greenville man at the scene and transported him by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was transported to Kettering Health.

The crash remains under investigation.

