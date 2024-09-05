Colt Gray: Mugshot released of 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have released the mugshot of Colt Gray, the accused Apalachee High School shooter.

Our sister station WSB obtained the mugshot of the 14-year-old on Thursday.

Four people were killed and nine others were sent to the hospital after a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as 14-year-old Colt Gray.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith says that a school resource officer engaged Gray shortly after shots were fired. Gray then got on the ground, surrendered and was taken into custody.

Smith says that Gray realized that if he did not give himself up, he would have been shot.

They say Gray has been interviewed by sheriff’s office investigators and the GBI. Smith said his statements are “helping our investigation.”

Investigators are still working on learning how Gray got the gun into the school, WSB reported.

The sheriff said that all nine people who survived the shooting were shot “in some capacity.”

The victims have been identified as 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, 14-year-old Christian Angulo, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Christina Irimie.

One woman identified her father, David Phenix, as one of the surviving victims. She says Phenix, a curriculum assistant and coach at the school, was shot in the foot and hip.

Gray is currently being held in a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

