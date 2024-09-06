Woman who assaulted, caused serious injuries to school bus driver sentenced

DAYTON — A woman who assaulted a school bus driver, seriously injuring her, has learned her punishment.

Mar’tia Franklin was sentenced to 3 to 4.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to felonious assault, according to court documents.

She was also required to be on probation for up to 3 years after her release.

On Dec. 19, 2023, police were called to Emerson Academy for a report of a bus driver who had been assaulted.

Police found the bus driver, who said a parent came out of nowhere.

Dayton paramedics took the 45-year-old driver to the hospital to be checked out.

They told News Center 7 she suffered a broken nose and a broken orbital bone.

Police said Franklin accused the driver of purposefully leaving her child at the bus stop. The victim says she’s received threats from Franklin in the past.

Dayton Public Schools told News Center 7 that they reviewed the video and found that the bus driver had followed protocol and waited for the child for around a minute.

Franklin was arrested days later.

