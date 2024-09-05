School district cancels classes after social media threat in Ohio

OHIO — A school district has announced it will be closed in Ohio on Thursday after a social media threat.
Mount Healthy South Elementary School posted the announcement on social media Thursday.
It said that Mt. Healthy City Schools will cancel classes “as a precaution.”
“We are working with local law enforcement to investigate the situation,” the announcement said.
We will update this story.
