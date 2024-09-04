Busy street closed after serious crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers closed a busy intersection after a serious crash in Dayton early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO Traffic Tracker Jake Magnotta continues to monitor this crash and has alternate routes for drivers to get around LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Dayton Police and medics responded at around 3:20 a.m. to the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Webster Street on reports of a crash.

Video and pictures show the intersection blocked off and two cars suffered heavy damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

One car suffered heavy front-end damage. The passenger side door was also damaged.

Another car was damaged and ended up in a business parking lot.

News Center 7 has contacted Dayton Police to learn if there were any injuries.

We will update this story.

Stanley Ave and Webster Street Crash Photo contributed by Stingr

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



