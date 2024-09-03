Human remains found near Ohio major interstate

FAYETTE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found near an Ohio major interstate last week.
A construction contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office after discovering human remains in a wood line adjacent to Interstate 71 South near the 64 Mile Marker in Jasper Township on Aug. 29, according to a social media post.
The remains were found near the Rattlesnake Creek bridge on I-71 as traffic was maintained.
The worker alerted deputies and it was confirmed that the skeletal remains were human.
The remains were transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for further examination.
The cause of death and identity are currently unknown.
