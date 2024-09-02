Mother, 2 children found dead inside Ohio home; Neighborhood holds vigil

COLUMBUS — A Columbus neighborhood remains in shock after a mother and her two children were found dead inside their home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police found 25-year-old Journey Fletcher dead alongside her 5-year-old son Jalani and 3-month-old Harmoni, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

A handgun and three spent shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to records.

TRENDING STORIES:

The children’s deaths were declared homicides. Police said they are not searching for a suspect, however, the circumstances are still being investigated.

Neighbors gathered on Sunday for a vigil. They had raised concerns to police when they realized it had been dayssince they saw Fletcher and her children.

“The baby was so beautiful. Well, the mama was beautiful too, and her son, he loved my dog. Always wanted to pet my dog,” Dora Evans, one of Fletcher’s neighbors said.

Evens was close to the children and even helped Fletcher deliver Harmoni in the front yard in May.

“Every time she would hand the baby to me, she would say, ‘Say hi to grandma’ and she had such a pretty little smile,” Evans said.

Evans and other neighbors said there was no indication that something might be wrong.

“I didn’t know what she was going through, but I told her I am always here. All you gotta do is call me throw a rock, knock on the door,” Evans said.

Neighbors said if Fletcher needed help, they wished she would have reached out.

“All we can do now is just hope they rest in peace,” said another neighbor, Elaine McCarroll.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



