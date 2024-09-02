Injuries reported after crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police and medics are on the scene of a crash in Miami Township.

Crews are currently responding to a crash with an entrapment in the area of Chautauqua Road and 10th Avenue, according to a social media post from the Miami Valley Fire District.

The road is currently shut down and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

09:30…Crews are on scene of an MVC with a entrapment At Chautauqua and Tenth Ave. Road is shutdown. Avoid the area. Posted by Miami Valley Fire District on Monday, September 2, 2024

