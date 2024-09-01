At least 1 person injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least 1 person was injured after a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 5:37 a.m. Officers and medics were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a shooting.
Crews did not find anyone injured on scene, but at least one person showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured or if a suspect has been identified at this time.
This is a developing story.
