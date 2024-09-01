At least 1 person injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least 1 person was injured after a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:37 a.m. Officers and medics were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews did not find anyone injured on scene, but at least one person showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured or if a suspect has been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



