Dayton bike share program to suspend operations

DAYTON — The LINK Dayton Bike Share Program will suspend operations at the end of this month.

The LINK Dayton Bike Share Program was launched in May 2015 by Bike Miami Valley, a non-profit cycling advocacy organization.

Bike share systems are often funded through donations, sponsorships, and some federal grants.

LINK Dayton Bike Share was supported by donors and sponsorships with only a small portion of revenue from ridership.

Many Bike share systems have faced rising costs, operational challenges, rising expenses for insurance, and a lack of insurance providers willing to cover bike share programs, a spokesperson for LINK Dayton said in an announcement posted to Facebook.

The LINK Dayton Bike Share system said that the impact of these challenges is the major contributor to the decision to suspend operations.

Bike Miami Valley and LINK said they are open to looking into other possibilities for the continuation of the LINK Dayton Bike Share system such as a transition to another community partner.

Operations will be suspended on Sept. 30.

