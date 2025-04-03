Man charged after releasing dog on officers, barricading self in garage

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged after police said he released his dog on them, prompting a call for backup.

David Adkins was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, obstruction of official business, and resisting arrest.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on March 25, Dayton police called out a Signal 99 in the 100 block of Valleycrest Drive around 6:40 p.m.

Officers were called to a trespassing complaint at an abandoned property on the street.

Police found several squatters inside the building. One person identified in court documents as Adkins ran away from police with a pit bull.

Adkins released the pit bull to attack the officer.

The dog retreated after officers fired shots, and Adkins ran into a nearby detached garage.

When police found him, he was “holding a victim against her will,” according to court documents.

He was taken into custody but lied to officers about his identity and told them he had ingested a large amount of methamphetamine.

He was taken to an area hospital and later booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

