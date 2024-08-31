17-year-old dead, 4 teens injured in shooting following Ohio high school football game

EUCLID — A 17-year-old boy is dead and four other teens were injured in a shooting after an Ohio high school football game on Friday.

The shooting happened outside the campus of Euclid High School around an hour after the end of a football game, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Police said all five teens, all males ages 16 to 17, were transported to area hospitals. It was there that one 17-year-old died from his injuries.

The four other teens are expected to survive, WKYC reported.

No arrests have been made in the shooting that police said “was not a random act of violence.”

Euclid City Schools posted a statement on social media confirming that the teen who died was not enrolled in the district.

“Late last night, a tragic shooting occurred in our community, impacting five students, including those from Euclid City Schools and other local schools. With deep regret, we share that one teen has passed away as a result of this incident. While the student was not enrolled in Euclid City Schools, we mourn the loss of a young life and extend our deepest condolences to the family and community,” the statement said in part.

The district will have counselors available starting on Tuesday.

