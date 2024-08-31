Police asking for help identifying 3 women suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three women who are suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise,
The women are suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The theft occurred on July 31, according to a post from the police department on Facebook.
If you have any information on the suspects, contact Off. Trevor Hawley at 937-426-1225.
