Large police presence reported in the Oregon District

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in the Oregon District early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:14 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 400 block of East 5th Street near the Ned Peppers Bar on reports of a large fight.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Deputies investigating drowning at Indian Lake
- ‘Sky’s the limit;’ New music venue, apartment complex could be coming to Huber Heights
- 84-year-old dead after glider crashes near Caesar Creek State Park
Around 2:18 a.m. crews on the scene issued a signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance.
It is unclear what initiated the signal 99.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group