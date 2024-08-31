Large police presence reported in the Oregon District

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in the Oregon District early Saturday morning.

Around 2:14 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 400 block of East 5th Street near the Ned Peppers Bar on reports of a large fight.

Around 2:18 a.m. crews on the scene issued a signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance.

It is unclear what initiated the signal 99.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

