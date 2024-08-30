Glider crashes near Caesar Creek State Park

WARREN COUNTY — A small aircraft has reportedly crashed near Caesar Creek State Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash was reported around 1:20 p.m. in the area of the Caesar Creek Soaring Club on Elbon Road, which is around 10 minutes from the state park, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The aircraft involved was described as a “single glider/sailplane.”

State troopers are investigating the crash. Information on any injuries has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



