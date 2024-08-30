Local

‘Shocked and saddened;’ Reactions pour in after death of Columbus Blue Jackets star, brother

By WHIO Staff

Obit Blue Jackets Gaudreau Hockey FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau (13) awaits the face-off during an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, March 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) (Aaron Doster/AP)

COLUMBUS — Reaction is pouring across the state and the country following the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother were riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey on Thursday night when they were struck by a man driving a jeep, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

The driver accused of hitting the brothers, identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins of New Jersey, was detained under suspicion he was under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to social media on Friday morning to react to the news.

“Fran & I offer our deepest condolences to the family of @BlueJacketsNHL‘s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. Our thoughts are also with the entire Blue Jackets organization as they mourn the loss of one of their own,” he wrote.

The National Hockey League’s commissioner, Gary Bettman, released a statement saying the league is “shocked and saddened” by the Gaudreau brothers passing.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman wrote in part.

Several teams across the NHL have also shared their condolences about the tragic development:

