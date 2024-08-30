‘Shocked and saddened;’ Reactions pour in after death of Columbus Blue Jackets star, brother

COLUMBUS — Reaction is pouring across the state and the country following the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother were riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey on Thursday night when they were struck by a man driving a jeep, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

The driver accused of hitting the brothers, identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins of New Jersey, was detained under suspicion he was under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to social media on Friday morning to react to the news.

“Fran & I offer our deepest condolences to the family of @BlueJacketsNHL‘s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. Our thoughts are also with the entire Blue Jackets organization as they mourn the loss of one of their own,” he wrote.

The National Hockey League’s commissioner, Gary Bettman, released a statement saying the league is “shocked and saddened” by the Gaudreau brothers passing.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman wrote in part.

Several teams across the NHL have also shared their condolences about the tragic development:

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs join the entire hockey community in mourning the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.



Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames… — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 30, 2024

Calgary Flames

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.



Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/xFm1md0vwh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

New York Rangers

The entire New York Rangers organization is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau. We send our deepest condolences to Johnny and Matthew’s family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/zWD2c6oBaH — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 30, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins extend our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family on the passing of Johnny and his brother, Matthew, whose lives were taken far too soon.



Johnny played each game with joy and his love for the game of hockey was felt by all those who watched.



Our hearts are with… pic.twitter.com/dsXlsmKBGc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 30, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



