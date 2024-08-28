Wave goodbye to checks; they could soon be a thing of the past

DAYTON — As digital payment methods gain popularity, the use of checks continues to decline, with many retailers no longer accepting them.

According to the Federal Reserve, more than 60% of consumer transactions are made using credit or debit cards. Cash follows with 16%, while only 3% rely on checks.

Rita Strong from East Point, Ga., told News Center 7′s sister station WSB-TV that it’s been a long time since she wrote a check.

“I don’t carry checks anymore, I don’t use a checkbook,” she said.

Strong prefers to pay cash inside stores, citing a sense of security.

New payment alternatives like Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle are significantly reducing the use of checks.

“In mid-July, Target stopped accepting checks, joining other retailers like Aldi, Lululemon, and Whole Foods,” said Ted Rossman from Bankrate.

Rossman said there’s a benefit to using credit cards.

“Credit cards have better rewards programs than other payment methods, and they have better buyer protections. If you like your debit card as a debt avoidance method, that can be useful. Some people still like cash. I don’t see a lot of check loyalists out there though,” he explained.

News Center 7 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard, emphasizes the importance of digital payments for security, especially given the rise in mail and check fraud.

“Don’t ever mail a check,” Howard advised. “Pay your bills electronically. It’s the best way to pay a lot of bills. You can pay them directly, electronically from your checking account to them.”

While checks are not entirely obsolete, some businesses and individuals still rely on them for contributions, bills, and gifts, the shift toward digital payments is clear and ongoing.