SWAT called to Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — SWAT was called to a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m. a large police presence was reported on the first block of Trenton Street.
Our crew on the scene heard police giving announcements and asking for someone to come out of a house with their hands up.
Multiple police cruisers, a SWAT tactical vehicle, and a drone were also spotted.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
