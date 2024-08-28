SWAT called to Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — SWAT was called to a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. a large police presence was reported on the first block of Trenton Street.

Our crew on the scene heard police giving announcements and asking for someone to come out of a house with their hands up.

Multiple police cruisers, a SWAT tactical vehicle, and a drone were also spotted.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

