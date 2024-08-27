Two-time WWE Champion ‘Sid Vicious’ dies at 63

Two-time WWE Champion Sid Eudy, also known as “Sid Vicious” has died at 63, according to family members and the WWE.

Eudy’s son, Gunnar Eudy, posted on social media and said his father passed away while battling cancer.

“He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” Gunnar said.

According to WWE, Sid was “one of the most imposing and terrifying of his generation” and his “natural charisma,” made for an immediate connection with WWE.

Sid signed with the WCW in 1989 and wrestled against some big names, including The Road Warriors, The Four Horseman, and The Steiner Brothers.

He made his WWE debut in 1991 as ‘Sid Justice,’ while serving as a special guest referee at SummerSlam, according to the organization.

Sid stepped away from WWE for a few years, but later returned as “Sycho Sid.”

According to WWE, Sid claimed his first WWE Championship after beating The Showstopper at Survivor Series in 1996.

He claimed his second title after defeating Bret Hart in 1997 during an edition of Raw.

“Known as “The Master and Ruler of the World”, Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world,” the organization said in an article.

WWE has extended its condolences to Sid’s family, friends and fans.

