Woman arrested out-of-state in connection to death of 55-year-old local man

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE:

A woman has been arrested in connection to a man’s death in Beavercreek, according to Beavercreek Police Department Captain Scott Molnar.

Janel M. Nelson, 52, of Thorp Wisconsin, was arrested by the Omaha, Nebraska Police Department on Thursday.

She was arrested on a warrant for felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and voluntary manslaughter, according to Molnar.

INITIAL REPORT:

Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead at his house in Beavercreek on Thursday, according to Beavercreek Police Department Captain Scott Molnar.

Beavercreek police received reports of a death at a house 1800 block of Maple Lane at approximately 9 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Michael Corrigan, 55.

Molnar said police believe Corrigan died from a gunshot wound.

According to the police report, this incident is being investigated as murder.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to the scene for evidence collection.

According to Molnar, evidence indicates that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Beavercreek Police Detective John Bondy at (937) 427-5520.

Additional information was not immediately available.

