30-year-old man dies from injuries in Xenia crash

XENIA — A man is dead after a crash in Xenia on Monday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10:30 p.m. Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Xenia police were called to a crash on Main Street between South Allison Ave and Progress Drive.
An initial investigation showed that Anthony Williams, 30, was driving a black Mazda west on Main Street when it crossed over the center line and hit a silver Chevy traveling east on Main Street.
Williams died from his injuries at the scene, the Xenia Police Division confirmed on Tuesday.
The driver of the Chevy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Schools closed today ahead of dangerous heat, 3 districts plan early release
- Woman faces charges after climbing into zoo’s tiger enclosure
- UD urges caution to students after 2 weekend incidents
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]