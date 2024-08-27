30-year-old man dies from injuries in Xenia crash

XENIA — A man is dead after a crash in Xenia on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:30 p.m. Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Xenia police were called to a crash on Main Street between South Allison Ave and Progress Drive.

An initial investigation showed that Anthony Williams, 30, was driving a black Mazda west on Main Street when it crossed over the center line and hit a silver Chevy traveling east on Main Street.

Williams died from his injuries at the scene, the Xenia Police Division confirmed on Tuesday.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



