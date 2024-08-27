Serious injuries reported after crash in Xenia

XENIA — Serious injuries were reported after a crash in Xenia Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:30 p.m. Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Xenia police were called to a crash on Main Street between South Allison Ave and Progress Drive, according to Xenia dispatchers.

Our crew on the scene saw the roadway blocked off and multiple fire engines.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that serious injuries were reported, however, police have not confirmed the conditions of the drivers involved.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



