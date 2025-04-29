Over 3,200 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 3,200 customers are currently without power as severe storms run through the Miami Valley.

As of 2:07 p.m., 3,242 AES Ohio customers were without power.

Here are the current outages per county:

Auglaize: 1

Butler: 6

Darke: 1

Greene: 1,373

Logan: 1

Miami: 945

Montgomery: 505

Preble: 409

Warren: 1

Duke Energy is reporting six outages in both Butler and Warren counties, impacting 144 customers.

We’ll continue to update this story.

