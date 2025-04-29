Over 3,200 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 3,200 customers are currently without power as severe storms run through the Miami Valley.
As of 2:07 p.m., 3,242 AES Ohio customers were without power.
Here are the current outages per county:
- Auglaize: 1
- Butler: 6
- Darke: 1
- Greene: 1,373
- Logan: 1
- Miami: 945
- Montgomery: 505
- Preble: 409
- Warren: 1
Duke Energy is reporting six outages in both Butler and Warren counties, impacting 144 customers.
We’ll continue to update this story.
