Over 3,200 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
MIAMI VALLEY — Over 3,200 customers are currently without power as severe storms run through the Miami Valley.

As of 2:07 p.m., 3,242 AES Ohio customers were without power.

Here are the current outages per county:

  • Auglaize: 1
  • Butler: 6
  • Darke: 1
  • Greene: 1,373
  • Logan: 1
  • Miami: 945
  • Montgomery: 505
  • Preble: 409
  • Warren: 1

Duke Energy is reporting six outages in both Butler and Warren counties, impacting 144 customers.

We’ll continue to update this story.

