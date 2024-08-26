Police to provide new information about officer-involved shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton police announced that they will release new information after an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Dayton officers responded to a complaint about someone with a weapon in the 900 block of Custer Place around 11:36 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a person with a gun.

Officers ordered the person to drop the gun, then shortly after they fired their firearms, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

The suspect was shot and taken into custody.

Medics transported the suspect to a hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said two weapons were found on scene.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will handle the criminal investigation while an administrative investigation is conducted by the Dayton Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau.

