9 cars involved in chain-reaction crash near Huber Heights gas station

HUBER HEIGHTS — Over half a dozen cars were involved in a crash in Huber Heights on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on the scene and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. near the Sheetz gas station on Old Troy Pike.

TRENDING STORIES:

Huber Heights police on the scene told News Center 7 that nine cars were involved in the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group