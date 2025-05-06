9 cars involved in chain-reaction crash near Huber Heights gas station

HUBER HEIGHTS — Over half a dozen cars were involved in a crash in Huber Heights on Tuesday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on the scene and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
The crash was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. near the Sheetz gas station on Old Troy Pike.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio ranked as one of the worst states in the US, study shows
- Popular seasonal ice cream shop reverses course, will reopen under new ownership
- Shhh! Making too much noise in an Ohio community could now cost you up to $1,000 per violation
Huber Heights police on the scene told News Center 7 that nine cars were involved in the crash.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group