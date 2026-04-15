Strong to severe storms Wednesday

DAYTON — There is another chance for severe weather forecast Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the northern half of the Miami Valley under a level 2 of 5, slight risk for severe storms. The southern half of the Valley is under a level 1 of 5, a marginal risk for severe storms.

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This simply means that one or two storms have the potential to become severe. Our main threats are damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH and small hail. Isolated tornadoes are possible, but this threat is extremely low.

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The storms will develop and push across the northern half of the Valley late afternoon and evening dropping into the southern part of the Valley. Timing will range from 4 PM to 10 PM.

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