Schools closed today ahead of dangerous heat, 3 districts plan early release

MIAMI VALLEY — Several schools have reported closings and early dismissals today ahead of a dangerous heat wave in the Miami Valley.

Summit Academy Transitional High School in Montgomery County will be closed through Wednesday due to the heat.

Troy City Schools in Miami County will have a two-hour early release today and Wednesday.

Tipp City Schools in Miami County announced that students at Broadway Elementary and LT Ball Intermediate schools will be dismissed two hours early today.

Celina City Schools in Mercer County will have a two-hour early release today for seventh to twelfth-grade students.

Horizon Science Academy in Montgomery County said an ongoing power issue has closed both the elementary and high schools today. Classes were also canceled on Monday.

