Area school district to dismiss early some days this week due to heat wave

TROY — Students at an area school district will go home early some days this week due to a heat wave hitting the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troy City Schools announced it will dismiss two hours early on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28.

This also applies to all Upper Valley Career Center students who attent Troy City Schools, the district said.

>> RELATED: Heat wave heading to the Miami Valley; What you should know

As News Center 7 previously reported, an extended stretch of highs above 90 is in the forecast for the region this week.

This is being called a heat wave due to the projected three or more days in a row with highs above 90.

As long as the forecast verifies this will be our 3rd heat wave of 2024.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat index warning for Tuesday (Aug. 27) and Wednesday (Aug. 28). As a... Posted by Troy Schools on Monday, August 26, 2024

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]