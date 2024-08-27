UD urges caution to students after 2 weekend incidents

The University of Dayton has urged students to be cautious after a pair of incidents last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

UD sent a couple of advisories to students over the weekend.

The first incident happened early Saturday morning near Frericks Way and Kiefaber Street.

Three men jumped a student, hit him, and tackled him to the ground. They also stole his phone and other items, according to the advisory.

The second happened just after midnight Sunday when a group of people tried to steal a folding table from Lawnview Avenue home.

Three students got hurt when someone threw bottles at them.

The suspects fled on foot.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact UD Public Safety at (937) 229-2121.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



