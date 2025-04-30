Uber driver wearing ‘Retired Drug Dealer’ shirt arrested after 24 grams of meth found in car

SUMMIT COUNTY — An Uber driver wearing a ‘Retired Drug Dealer’ shirt was arrested after 24 grams of meth was found in his car.
An Uber passenger texted 911 after their driver mentioned he had a false-bottom aerosol can in the car with methamphetamine inside, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
An officer with the Springfield Township Police Department in Summit County spotted the same vehicle the next day and conducted a traffic stop on Massillon Road.
Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found a false-bottom aerosol can with 24 grams of methamphetamine, which is four times the bulk amount.
They also found four pills, a meth pipe and digital scale, packaging baggies, cash and three cell phones.
The driver, identified as 47-year-old Robert Rose, denied owning the aerosol can before police found it in the vehicle, WOIO-19 reported.
Rose is facing charges of drug trafficking, possession of felony drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
