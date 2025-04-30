Uber driver wearing ‘Retired Drug Dealer’ shirt arrested after 24 grams of meth found in car

SUMMIT COUNTY — An Uber driver wearing a ‘Retired Drug Dealer’ shirt was arrested after 24 grams of meth was found in his car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Uber passenger texted 911 after their driver mentioned he had a false-bottom aerosol can in the car with methamphetamine inside, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

An officer with the Springfield Township Police Department in Summit County spotted the same vehicle the next day and conducted a traffic stop on Massillon Road.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found a false-bottom aerosol can with 24 grams of methamphetamine, which is four times the bulk amount.

They also found four pills, a meth pipe and digital scale, packaging baggies, cash and three cell phones.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Robert Rose, denied owning the aerosol can before police found it in the vehicle, WOIO-19 reported.

Rose is facing charges of drug trafficking, possession of felony drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Rose (Summit County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group