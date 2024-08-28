Former school bus driver accused of driving students while drunk facing charges

MASON — A former school bus driver accused of driving students while drunk is facing charges in Warren County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Mason City School district said the incident happened on the last day of school on May 30, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Mason Police identified the driver as James Vance, who was arrested on Monday.

He is facing charges of 46 counts of endangering children.

A police report sent to WCPO was heavily redacted, but officers received a complaint that Vance had been intoxicated while on the job.

TRENDING STORIES:

A fellow transportation worker reported that Vance smelled of alcohol and reported it, WLWT TV reported.

“We swiftly initiated an investigation, and the driver was promptly removed from their route,” the district said. “Regrettably, 10 Mason High School and 21 Mason Early Childhood students were driven to school before the driver was taken off duty.”

The district said all families have been notified of the incident.

“We are deeply disturbed by the actions of this former driver, which are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of Mason City Schools,” Superintendent Jonathan Cooper said. “The safety and well-being of each and every student in our care is our top priority. We are grateful for the men and women who safely transport our students to and from school each day, and are committed to enhancing our safety protocols to ensure that all our drivers meet the highest standards of safety and responsibility.”

The district said he no longer works there.

Vance’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



