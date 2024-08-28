Area school district to dismiss early tomorrow, Friday due to dangerous heatwave

TROY — An area school district announced it will be dismissing early the rest of this week as a dangerous heat wave continues across the area.

Troy City Schools said in a social media post on Wednesday morning that the district will be dismissing two hours early on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30.

The early dismissal will also apply to students at Upper Valley Career Center who attend Troy High School.

The district will have a two-hour early release on Wednesday as well.

“We make this decision first and foremost with the health and well-being of our students and staff in mind, especially knowing how our brick buildings retain heat through the evenings and how we must keep the windows shut after school closes for security reasons,” the district said in the post. “We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our families. We look forward to the long-term solution new school buildings with air conditioning, as well as a new air conditioning system at Troy High School, will bring in 2027.”

